North-east employers to get pupils Career Ready

North-east employers have joined a programme aimed at launching the careers of secondary school pupils.

Career Ready was set up to help young people get access to mentoring, paid internships, skills masterclasses and workplace visits.

Thirty-seven local and national employers are involved in the scheme helping S5 and S6 pupils from 15 schools across the region develop their skills and work experience.

Janice Duncan, regional manager of Career Ready, said: “We would like to thank our network of employer supporters who continue to support us each year and make the Career Ready programme possible in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

“All our employer supporters play a crucial role in boosting social mobility.

“They help their student build their confidence to make career decisions and plans for themselves.”

