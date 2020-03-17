Employee at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary tests positive for coronavirus, but risk is ‘low’

A staff member at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary has tested positive for coronavirus.

NHS Grampian confirmed that the employee has Covid-19 and that staff and patients who were in contact with the employee have been contacted.

The health board insists the risk to staff and patients is “low”.

An NHS Grampian spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that a member of NHS Grampian staff has tested positive for coronavirus.

“Rules on patient confidentiality mean we cannot provide further information on who they are or where they work.

“However, we can confirm that, following meetings with our own clinical teams and with input from Health Protection Scotland, we have assessed the risk to both staff and patients as low.

“We have been in touch with both groups to advise them of the situation, to encourage them to follow the current public health guidance and to take appropriate action should they begin to develop symptoms.”

North-east MSP Tom Mason said: ”It was only a matter of time before there was a positive case at ARI.

“Lots of patients will have visited for appointments and procedures, carrying the virus but not presenting symptoms.

“It is important that staff know they have our support and they do not panic.

“The regime for testing medical staff will be raised with the Scottish Government today.”

According to statistics released daily by the Scottish Government, there were no new positive test results in Grampian confirmed yesterday, with the number remaining at 12.

In Scotland, there have been 4,895 tests carried out, of which 171 have been confirmed as positive.

The general public have been advised to stay at home as much as possible and avoid unnecessary social contact in order to slow the spread of Covid-19.

People with symptoms suggestive of coronavirus should stay at home for seven days and only contact NHS 111 or their local GP if their symptoms worsen in that period.

Members of a household where someone has suspected symptoms should stay at home for 14 days.

Common symptoms include a fever or temperature of above 37.8C and a persistent cough.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman is due to update the Scottish Parliament today on the Scottish Government’s plans to build up and scale up capacity in Scotland’s National Health Service.

