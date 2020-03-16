Employee at Aberdeen hospital tests positive for coronavirus

A member of staff at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary has tested positive for coronavirus.

NHS Grampian has said that the threat to staff and patients is low.

Those who have been in contact with the staff member have been contacted.

An NHS Grampian spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that a member of NHS Grampian staff has tested positive for coronavirus.

“Rules on patient confidentiality mean we cannot provide further information on who they are or where they work.

“However we can confirm that, following meetings with our own clinical teams and with input from Health Protection Scotland, we have assessed the risk to both staff and patients as low.

“We have been in touch with both groups to advise them of the situation, to encourage them to follow the current public health guidance, and to take appropriate action should they begin to develop symptoms.”