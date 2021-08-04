News / Local ‘Emotional’ armed officers deliver unexpected baby girl on north-east roundabout in ‘magical moment’ By Kirstin Tait 04/08/2021, 3:58 pm Updated: 04/08/2021, 6:13 pm Baby Katie was born on Murcar roundabout, delivered by armed officers Supplied by Police Scotland. Aberdeen armed officers have described the “surreal” moment they were called to an unusual job at a north-east roundabout – to deliver a baby on the back seat of a car. Two officers raced to a Bridge of Don roundabout on Monday morning after an urgent call from the couple who were on their way to hospital after the mum-to-be had gone into labour. Continue Reading Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more. Subscribe Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe