Emma Pettigrew: ‘It’s okay not to be okay’

Emma Pettigrew was studying psychology at Aberdeen University when she sought help after becoming concerned about her mental health.

The 24-year-old said: “I have a vitamin deficiency that causes depression.

“I’m not sure when my condition first developed. It may have been when I was still in school but it wasn’t until a year-and- a-half ago that it was diagnosed.

“I could have gone as long as seven years knowing something wasn’t quite right but not knowing exactly what it was.

“It impacted my life in all sorts of ways, making me constantly feel down.

“Getting diagnosed was a huge relief as I could finally understand my condition for the first time.”

Emma, who graduated last summer and now lives in Paisley, added: “I’ve been fortunate in that I’ve mostly been able to manage my depression and have got a strong friendship group around me.

“But it’s not the same for everyone, and there is some amazing support out there.

“My message to people who are struggling with their mental health is – it’s okay not to be okay.

“The first thing we learned at university was one in four people would have mental health problems in their lives, and there were 400 people on my course.

“That gives you a sense of the number of people who will struggle at some point.”

She said: “I would encourage people to talk about their feelings, to remove the stigma and get support.

“The earlier the intervention, the better it is for you.”