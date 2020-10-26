Emission zone plan for Aberdeen put on hold

Plans for a low emission zone in Aberdeen are set to be pushed back by councillors.

Earlier this year, Aberdeen City Council agreed to implement the zone, which would prevent certain types of vehicle entering part of the city in order to meet certain emissions targets and improve air quality.

It had been due to be implemented by December – but those plans were thrown into disarray by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A report to the city growth and resources committee sets out the “extremely precarious financial position” facing bus operators as a result of the crisis and claims pressing ahead by the end of the year “risks further harm”.

The council has, in conjunction with Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dundee which are also pursuing LEZs, decided it would be “inappropriate” to pursue a Traffic Regulation Condition (TRC).

That means the earliest a zone could be implemented would be next summer, once new legislation has taken effect allowing councils to press ahead without TRCs.

However, the Scottish Government has committed to creating the zones in all four cities in the early part of 2022.

A report to the committee reads: “In the meantime, work is continuing on the Aberdeen LEZ option appraisal process and the Interim National Low Emission Framework (NLEF) Stage 2 report is now complete.

“In accordance with the NLEF and STAG (Scottish Transport Appraisal Guidance), a long list of possible LEZ options has been identified and subject to sifting and initial appraisal to determine a shortlist of feasible and deliverable options which perform well against the appraisal criteria and have predicted air quality benefits, and which are therefore recommended for detailed appraisal, modelling and public and stakeholder engagement.”

The report recommends councillors revisit the LEZ project next year.