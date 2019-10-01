Aberdeen woman battling cancer puts teenagers’ fears in focus for campaign

A young woman battling cancer is one of the faces of a new campaign highlighting the impact the disease can have on a person’s appearance.

Emily Findlay, 24, of Aberdeen, is supporting the Teenage Cancer Trust’s #StillMe campaign, to raise awareness of the effect cancer and treatments can have on body image, confidence and self-esteem.

The campaign has been launched today and features 20 young people from across the UK who have been affected by the disease.

They are speaking about their experiences and offering tips and advice to other young people on how to cope.

Emily was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in 2010 when she was just 14 and was supported by nurses from the Teenage Cancer Trust.

She said: “I think losing my hair was something I was upset about initially, but in the end, it was something that didn’t bother me hugely.

“Then, when I was bald, I kind of just took it on the chin and I never really wore my wigs that much – I didn’t like people thinking that it was a wig.”

Despite accepting losing her hair, Emily struggled with fluctuations in her weight caused by her treatment – and was dealt a blow when she was told she had relapsed earlier this year.

She became frustrated when her consultant told her to stop losing weight.

She said: “I was told that I had relapsed three months ago. Before then I was going to the gym, doing a bit of a diet and trying to get back to a happy weight – a good weight for me.

“My consultant said ‘you’re not allowed to lose weight, you have to stay at a certain weight because you need a reserve’.

“That got to me because I was unhappy with my weight and was being told I couldn’t do anything about it. With cancer treatment it’s all about control and when you’re diagnosed you lose control. When you want to change something, and you’re told you’re not allowed to change it, that can get to you quite a bit.”

Despite her struggles, Emily, who lives in the Midstocket area, has been a tireless charity supporter and now works as a fundraising officer for the Archie Foundation.

She won the Young Supporter of the Year title at the Celebrate Aberdeen awards recently.

She has also been awarded the British Empire Medal for her fundraising work.

Emily says her ordeal has helped her to appreciate her body, adding: “It’s a huge learning experience for yourself to know how strong your body is and how amazing your body is and appreciate that.

“I look back on everything and yes, it was horrific, and obviously I’m still going through things now, but I wouldn’t be who I was if I hadn’t had cancer – I don’t know who I would be.”

Seven young people between the ages of 13 and 24 are diagnosed with cancer every day.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Research by the Teenage Cancer Trust found that 23% of young people with cancer were most worried about how their looks would be affected.

The charity’s chief executive Kate Collins said: “Over the past three decades we’ve supported thousands of young people like Emily through treatment, and we know changes in appearance can be distressing and tough to deal with.

“The ‘ideal’ bodies and looks portrayed on Instagram that many young people aspire to are difficult to live up to at the best of times – and the effects of cancer and treatment on appearance, like weight fluctuations, can really add to this pressure.

“People like Emily are sharing their experiences of how they coped and this will do so much to help other people facing similar issues.

“We’re really proud and grateful that she is part of our #StillMe campaign.”

For more information on the campaign visit teenagecancertrust.org.uk/stillme