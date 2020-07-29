Emergency workers attacked at Aberdeen hospital during Covid-19 lockdown

Staff at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary have been assaulted multiple times while trying to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Figures obtained by Original 106 reveal more 50 crimes were recorded at the hospital between March and June.

In the four month period there were 12 reports of staff being assaulted along with threatening and abusive behaviour crimes including fraud, as well as dealing and possession of drugs.

In May there were 21 reported offences, including five common assaults and four assaults of emergency workers, as well as four reports of threatening and abusive behaviour.

Speaking to Original 106, MSP for Aberdeen Central, Kevin Stewart, said: “Folk across Aberdeen will be sickened to hear of these figures. Why on earth anyone would commit an attack like this is simply beyond me.

“Given the national outpouring for support for NHS staff in recent months, which is well-deserved, these incidents absolutely beggar belief.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Wilma Brown from the union Unison – which represents some health workers – said: “Staff find this really difficult at any time, but it has been particularly difficult to deal with this during the times that they’ve had being very busy with the pandemic.

“Obviously someone acting in a close contact way towards staff may also increase the risk of coronavirus, so staff have been very vigilant.

“Unison are always concerned when staff are at the brunt of anyone’s challenging behaviour, be that verbal or physical. We will always be vigilant around staff being exposed to this type of behaviour, and will support staff in any way possible.”

A spokesperson for NHS Grampian said: “We take any crime committed on hospital premises very seriously and work closely with Police Scotland to support their investigations.

“It is disappointing to see the number of assaults on emergency workers recorded. Our staff, along with colleagues in the Scottish Ambulance Service, Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue service, work extremely hard to care for the people of Grampian and we will support any employee who is the victim of a crime while at work.

“It should also be noted that some patients may act in a violent or aggressive manner due to the nature of their medical condition.”