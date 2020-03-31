Emergency tenancy protection welcomed by north-east MSPs

North-east MSPs have welcomed emergency legislation which will protect renters from eviction during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Coronavirus (Scotland) Bill, which was due to be passed today, will increase the minimum notice period required to six months for both private and social tenants.

The bill also contains further powers and measures to ensure public services can continue throughout the pandemic.

Aberdeen South and North Kincardine MSP Maureen Watt said the bill would bring security at a time of uncertainty for renters.

She said: “We must all work together to meet this challenge, which is why measures to prevent evictions and relieve some of the financial pressure people in my constituency may be facing due to the coronavirus crisis are welcome.”

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson said: “No one should face losing their home as a result of this coronavirus pandemic.

“The move to ban evictions during this crisis will bring security to people’s lives when they need it most.”

