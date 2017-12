A fire broke out at a high rise block of flats in Aberdeen today.

Emergency crews were called to Thistle Court after a smoke alarm was activated on the fifth floor.

Four Scottish Fire and Rescue Service units and a height vehicle were sent to the scene from Central, North Anderson Drive and Altens at 12.21pm.

A spokeswoman for the service said there was a “small fire” in one of the flats and that crews used natural ventilation.