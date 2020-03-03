Emergency services were called to tackle a blaze in the north-east

Eight fire crews were called to battle a blaze at an Aberdeen flat last night.

The emergency services were called out to the fire at Linksfield Place shortly before 10.30pm yesterday.

According to emergency services, one person was offered alternative accommodation after the incident.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “The call out was made at 10.28pm and we had eight appliances in attendance.

“The stop message was received at 11.08pm. We can’t confirm the cause.”

A police spokesman said: “It’s not suspicious and there are no injuries and the fire was extinguished. There was one unit in attendance.

“The premises weren’t suitable to be lived in after the fire and one person was given alternative accommodation.”