Emergency services stood down after package containing ‘unidentified substance’ discovered at Aberdeen hospital

Police were called to deal with a package containing an “unidentified substance” at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary today.

The package was found in a non-clinical area of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and was reported to officers at 12.30pm.

Police said it was an “isolated incident aimed at an individual” and not at NHS Grampian or any patients.

Emergency services have since been stood down.

Inspector Chris Kerr said: “Inquiries are still ongoing however we are content that there has been no risk to the public. An investigation will now take place into the circumstances surrounding this incident.

“As per protocol we are liaising with other emergency services as we carry out inquiries. I would stress that at this stage this would appear to be an isolated incident aimed at an individual and not directed at NHS Grampian or any patients.

“There are no reports of any persons having suffered ill effects.

“Thank you once again to the hospital and local community for your patience.”

An NHS Grampian spokesman said there was no reports of any illness and the hospital “is operating as normal.”

He said: “We can confirm emergency services are in attendance at ARI in connection with an ongoing incident.

“This occurred in a non clinical area of the hospital and at this stage it appears to be an isolated incident. There are no reports of any associated illness and the hospital is operating as normal.”