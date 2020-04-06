Emergency services search for dog in Aberdeen river

A search was launched this afternoon following reports of a dog in the River Dee.

Police and fire crews were in attendance at Robert Gordon University’s Garthdee campus following reports of a dog falling in the water there.

The canine was safely recovered from the river.

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a dog in the River Dee near Garthdee Road shortly before 4pm.

“Officers attended and the dog was safely recovered around 4.30pm.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “We were assisting police with looking for a dog that has fallen into a river.

“We were trying to locate the dog in the River Dee and were called at 3.58pm.”

Police have since confirmed to the fire crews that the dog is out of the water.