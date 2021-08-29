Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Emergency services in attendance at two-car crash on A93 near Drumoak

By Denny Andonova
29/08/2021, 5:37 pm Updated: 29/08/2021, 5:43 pm
Police received reports of a two-car crash on A93 just outside Drumoak.
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a two-car crash just outside of Drumoak in Aberdeenshire.

Police received reports of an incident eastbound on the A93 Braemar to Glenshee road at 4.35pm.

There is currently no information whether anybody has sustained any injuries following the crash.

A police spokesman said: “We received reports of a two-car crash on the A93 eastbound just outside of Drumoak at 4.35pm.

“Emergency services are currently in attendance and the road is closed to traffic.

“There is currently no information in relation to injuries at the moment.”

The road has been closed for traffic as officers deal with the incident.

More follows.