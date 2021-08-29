Emergency services in attendance at two-car crash on A93 near Drumoak

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a two-car crash just outside of Drumoak in Aberdeenshire.

Police received reports of an incident eastbound on the A93 Braemar to Glenshee road at 4.35pm.

There is currently no information whether anybody has sustained any injuries following the crash.

A police spokesman said: “We received reports of a two-car crash on the A93 eastbound just outside of Drumoak at 4.35pm.

“Emergency services are currently in attendance and the road is closed to traffic.

“There is currently no information in relation to injuries at the moment.”

The road has been closed for traffic as officers deal with the incident.

More follows.