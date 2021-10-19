News / Local Crews rush to ongoing fire at Aberdeen high-rise flats By Daniel Boal 19/10/2021, 12:04 pm Updated: 19/10/2021, 12:47 pm Fire in the bin room at Seaton Crescent in Aberdeen, four appliances and an aerial vehicle in attendance. A number of fire appliances are currently in attendance at an incident on Seaton Crescent in Aberdeen. Calls were made about a fire in the bin room of Beachview Court at around 11 am. Fire in the bin room at Seaton Crescent in Aberdeen, four appliances and an aerial vehicle in attendance. Four appliances and an aerial vehicle rushed to attend the blaze. It is understood that firefighters are still in attendance and that no one had to be evacuated from the building. More to follow. Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe