Emergency services have been called to a collision on an Aberdeen road.

The incident occurred at the junction between Westburn Road and North Anderson Drive at 6.24pm.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “The call came in at 6.24pm for a two-vehicle RTC.

“It’s a two-car RTC between a blue BMW and a blue VW.

“It’s causing a bit of traffic disruption. Traffic units are on scene.

“There seems to be no injuries.”

Police officers are still at the scene.