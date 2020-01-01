Emergency services called to vessel in difficulty at north-east harbour

Emergency services were called to a north-east harbour after a vessel got in difficulty.

The alarm was raised shortly before 7pm last night after the fishing boat, which was in Peterhead Harbour, began taking on water.

HM Coastguard attended along with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Peterhead RNLI were also in attendance.

A coastguard spokesman said: “There seems to have been a fault with a vessel and it began taking on water.

“The water was pumped out and further investigations are ongoing to find out what caused it.”

A spokeswoman for the fire service added: “We were called at 6.47pm to a report of a vessel taking on water in Peterhead Harbour.

“Two appliances from Peterhead attended and pumped out the water.

“The stop message came in at 9.06pm.”