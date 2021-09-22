News / Local Emergency services called to two-vehicle crash on A947 near Oldmeldrum By Lauren Taylor 22/09/2021, 5:02 pm Updated: 22/09/2021, 6:06 pm Crash on the A947 near Pitmedden turn off just outside Oldmeldrum. Emergency services are attending a two-vehicle crash on the A947 near Oldmeldrum. A police spokesman confirmed the vehicles crashed on the A947, just south of the junction on the A920 shortly before 4.30pm. The police have requested assistance from fire crews who sent two appliances to the scene. Traffic has built up around the area, with pictures showing many people leaving their stationary vehicles. More as we get it. Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe