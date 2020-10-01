Emergency services called to two-vehicle crash in Aberdeen

Firefighters were called to a crash in Aberdeen this afternoon following reports a vehicle was on fire.

The incident happened just before 3pm this afternoon on Riverview Drive.

A fire spokesman said: “We received a call at 3.10pm today to reports of a two-vehicle RTC on Riverview Drive.

“Smoke was reported to be issuing from one vehicle.

“Two crews from North Anderson Drive are in attendance with small tools in use.

“Crews have made the vehicles safe.

“All persons were out of the vehicles prior to our arrival.

“Crews are still on scene.”

A police spokeswoman said: “A call came in at 3.05pm with reports of a two-car collision.

“The road is blocked and there appears to be debris on the road.

“An ambulance has been called.

“Officers are still on scene.”