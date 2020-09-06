Emergency services called to two-vehicle crash at Aberdeen roundabout

Emergency services were called to attend a crash on an Aberdeen road this evening.
Police officers and the Scottish Ambulance Service were at Bridge of Dee roundabout at around 7.30pm after receiving reports of a collision.
A Police Scotland spokesman confirmed one of the vehicles involved was a police car.
He added: “We got the call around 7.30pm to the Bridge of Dee roundabout.
“There was two cars involved, one of them was a police vehicle.
“The ambulance service was also called but there was no serious injuries.
“There has been some damage to railings.”
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe