Police called to two car crash on Aberdeenshire road

Police were called to an accident near Tarves this morning.

The incident, involving two cars, happened around 6.30am on the B9170 Methlick to Oldmeldrum road between Tarves and the Craigdam junction.

The road is currently blocked while recovery vehicles assist in the removal of the cars.

A police spokesman said: “We received reports of a two-car crash on the B9170 between Tarves and the Craigdam junction at 6.30am today.

“The road is currently blocked.

“Both drivers have arranged removal of their own vehicles.”

It is understood there has be no injuries.