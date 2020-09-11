Emergency services called to two-car crash on north-east road

Police have been called to attend a two-vehicle crash on a north-east road.

The incident happened just before 10am this morning on Harlaw Road in Inverurie.

A police spokeswoman said a road closure was put in place but added she was unsure if the road has since been reopened.

The ambulance service was called, but there are no reports of injuries at the moment.

A fire service spokeswoman added: “We were in attendance to ensure the vehicles were made safe and to ensure there was no fuel spillage on the road.”