Emergency services called to two-car collision on north-east road

Fire crews were called to attend a two-car crash on a north-east road.

The incident happened on Donside Road in Alford, just before 8pm this evening.

Two vehicles were involved, with two appliances sent from Alford and Insch.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We go the call from the ambulance service to attend a two-vehicle RTC, that had persons within the cars.

“A car had struck another car from behind.

“One male self-released from one of the cars before our arrival.

“We just made both the vehicles safe.”

The service received its stop message at 8.13pm.