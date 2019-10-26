Saturday, October 26th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

Emergency services called to three-vehicle crash on major north-east road

by David Proctor
26/10/2019, 11:20 am Updated: 26/10/2019, 11:23 am
Post Thumbnail
Send us a story

Police are dealing with a three-vehicle crash on a north-east road.

Emergency services were called to the incident at the Auchmacoy roundabout on the A90 near Ellon shortly after 10.30am.

A spokesman for the force said an ambulance was also at the scene with paramedics treating two people for minor injuries.

He said: “Police received report of three-vehicle road traffic collision at Auchmacoy Roundabout on the A90 near Ellon around 10.40am.

“Ambulance service are at the scene, dealing with two people with minor injuries.”

Breaking