Emergency services called to three-vehicle crash on A96

A section of the A96 north of Inverurie has been closed tonight due to a three-vehicle crash.

Emergency services are in attendance at the incident at Inveramsay Bridge.

Police, fire and the ambulance service are all on-scene at the moment.

A police spokesman said: “We were called out to the A96 two miles north of Inverurie at 8.10pm, with the road now closed.

“It is a three-vehicle crash, with all emergency services in attendance.”

Two fire appliances from Inverurie, one from Kintore and a heavy rescue unit from North Anderson Drive were been called to the scene.

A fire spokesman confirmed they had been called to attend at 8.18pm.

They received a stop message at 9.43pm, with the appliances making the scene safe.

Vehicle recovery was being arranged, with the road expected to be reopened at just after midnight.

It is not known if there are any injuries.