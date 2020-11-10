Emergency services called to three-vehicle crash on A96 as road is closed

A section of the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road has been shut tonight due to a three-vehicle crash.

Emergency services are in attendance at the incident at Inveramsay Bridge, two miles north of Inverurie.

Police, fire and the ambulance service are all on-scene at the moment.

It is likely the road will remain closed for some time.

A police spokesman said: “We were called out to the A96 two miles north of Inverurie at 8.10pm, with the road now closed.

“It is a three-vehicle crash, with all emergency services in attendance.”

Two fire appliances from Inverurie, one from Kintore and a heavy rescue unit from North Anderson Drive have all been called to the scene.

A fire spokesman confirmed they had been called to attend at 8.18pm.

More to follow.