Emergency services called to three vehicle crash at Charleston flyover

Emergency services have this evening attended a three-vehicle crash at the Charleston flyover.

The incident was reported around 5.05pm with the road blocked as a result.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called to reports of a three-vehicle crash on the Charleston flyover near Aberdeen at around 5.05pm tonight.

“Emergency services were in attendance, that includes the Scottish Ambulance Service, and the road was blocked.

“The road reopened around 7.05pm.”

There are no details yet available on any injuries sustained.