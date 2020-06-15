Emergency services called to three-car crash on north-east road

Police were called to attend a crash on a busy north-east road.
The incident happened just before 1pm this afternoon on the A90 and drivers faced tailbacks.
Ambulance services were also on the scene.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “About 12.44pm on Monday, 15 June, 2020, officers were called to a three car, non-injury, road traffic crash on the A90 road at Achmacoy roundabout, Ellon.
“There were short term traffic delays due to the vehicles obstructing the roadway.”
