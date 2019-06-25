Emergency services called to spate of crashes as wet weather hits north-east

Emergency services were called to a spate of crashes as rainy weather soaked the north-east.

A one-vehicle accident involving a Volkswagen Polo caused delays shortly after 3.30pm yesterday on the B9170 between Inverurie and Oldmeldrum.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service attended however no one was seriously injured.

Officers were also called following a two-vehicle crash on the A944 Lang Stracht shortly after 4pm.

Nobody was injured in the collision but there were some delays while the vehicles were recovered.

The B994 between Kemnay and Kintore was also briefly blocked as a result of a one-vehicle collision at 4.45pm yesterday.