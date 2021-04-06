Emergency services called to scene as A96 blocked by two-car crash

A section of the A96 is blocked following a two-car crash.

The fire service has said two appliances were called to the scene of the incident between Huntly and Inverurie at around 4.20pm, and firefighters are using cutting gear and stabilisation equipment.

Police and ambulance are also currently attending.

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a crash on the A96 between Huntly and Inverurie at around 4.20pm.

“Two vehicles are involved, emergency services are attending and the road is currently blocked.”

A spokeswoman for the fire service added: “We have two appliances in attendance after being called out at 4.22pm.

“We have stabilisation and cutting gear in use at the moment.”