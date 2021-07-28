Climber taken to hospital after slipping from sea cliffs near Slains Castle

A climber has been taken to hospital after slipping from the sea cliffs just north of Slains Castle.

The coastguard sent two rescue teams and a lifeboat out to the scene after being asked for help by the ambulance service at 8.40pm.

The trapped climber was brought down from the cliff face, and taken north to Peterhead on the lifeboat.

He was delivered into the care of the ambulance upon arrival, and transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Police were also in attendance at the scene.

A spokesman for the coastguard said: “We got a request from the Scottish Ambulance Service at 8.40pm to assist with a climber who was perched on the cliffs just north of Slains Castle.

“We sent coastguard rescue teams from Cruden Bay and Macduff, along with the Peterhead lifeboat.

“We transported the casualty onto the lifeboat, and then the lifeboat took them back to Peterhead where they met the ambulance and passed them over at approximately 11.30pm.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers received a report at 8.50pm on Tuesday, 27 July, 2021 that a man had slipped from the cliff face at Slains Castle.

“He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.”