Emergency services called to one-vehicle crash on north-east road

Emergency services have been called to a one-vehicle crash on a north-east road.

Officers and two fire crews were sent to the scene near Dounepark farm on the A947 road at King Edward around 10pm.

A police spokesman said the vehicle left the road.

A fire spokeswoman said: “The call was received at 21.39pm and left the scene at 22.04pm.

“Two crews from Macduff and Banff were in attendance and small tools were used.”

It is not known if anyone has been injured.

More to follow.