Emergency services called to one-vehicle crash on Dyce industrial estate

Emergency services are currently in attendance at a one-vehicle crash in an industrial estate in Dyce.

Police and the fire service were both called to the scene, on Dyce Drive at the Kirkhill Industrial Estate, at around 1.30pm.

Two fire appliances have been sent to attend to the incident.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called at 1.35pm to reports of a one-vehicle road crash on Dyce Drive near Kirkhill Drive.

“Emergency services are on the scene.”

