Emergency services called to one-vehicle crash on A90

Emergency services have been called to a one-vehicle crash on a north-east road.

Police, ambulance and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service crews are in attendance on the A90 at the Ellon roundabout.

It is not known what injuries, if any, have been sustained.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called at 8.13pm after reports of a one-vehicle road traffic collision.

“The incident happened at the roundabout where the A90 meets the B9005 beside Ellon.

“Fire and ambulance crews are also in attendance.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We have three appliances in attendance. Two from Ellon and one from Oldmeldrum.”