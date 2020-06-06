Emergency services called to one-vehicle collision on north-east road

Emergency services were called to a one-vehicle collision in Aberdeenshire.

Two fire crews from Banchory headed to the scene near Flora’s Restaurant on the B9125 Garlogie to Raemoir road after the incident was reported at 12.40pm.

A spokeswoman for the service said there was no one in the vehicle by the time crews arrived and they made the scene safe.

She added an ambulance crew is also in attendance.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a one car collision on the B9125 around 12.40pm on Saturday, June 6.

“Officers attended alongside the fire service and ambulance service. A man was removed from the car and does not appear to have any serious injuries. Officers remained at the scene to help with traffic management.”

The vehicle has now been recovered.