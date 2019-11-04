Emergency services called to north-east street after car crashes into wall

A car has collided with the wall of a house on a north-east street.

The incident happened around 8.30pm this evening on Elphin Street in New Aberdour.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said that the vehicle had crashed into the wall of a house.

It is not thought that anyone was seriously injured in the crash.

She added: “We received a call at 8.34pm to attend a car that had crashed into a wall. It was the wall of a house.

“We sent two appliances from Fraserburgh.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed officers also attended the scene.

She said: “We received the call at 8.30pm to a one-car RTC.

“There is not thought to be any serious injuries.”