Emergency services called to north-east loch

Emergency services were called to a north-east loch earlier this evening.

Firefighters and police officers attended Loch of Skene, near Kirkton of Skene, just after 8.30pm.

Police were alerted to the scene due to concern for a person.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were mobilised to attend at 8.32pm after being alerted by Police Scotland.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “We sent two water rescue teams.

“The stop message came through at 22.35pm and we left the scene shortly after that.”