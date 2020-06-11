Show Links
News / Local

Emergency services called to north-east loch

by Emma Morrice
11/06/2020, 11:36 pm Updated: 11/06/2020, 11:38 pm
Post Thumbnail

Emergency services were called to a north-east loch earlier this evening.

Firefighters and police officers attended Loch of Skene, near Kirkton of Skene, just after 8.30pm.

Police were alerted to the scene due to concern for a person.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were mobilised to attend at 8.32pm after being alerted by Police Scotland.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “We sent two water rescue teams.

“The stop message came through at 22.35pm and we left the scene shortly after that.”