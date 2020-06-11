Emergency services called to north-east loch

Emergency services were called to a north-east loch earlier this evening.
Firefighters and police officers attended Loch of Skene, near Kirkton of Skene, just after 8.30pm.
Police were alerted to the scene due to concern for a person.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were mobilised to attend at 8.32pm after being alerted by Police Scotland.
A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “We sent two water rescue teams.
“The stop message came through at 22.35pm and we left the scene shortly after that.”
