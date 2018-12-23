Emergency services called to north-east harbour

Emergency services, including a rescue helicopter, were called to a north-east harbour following reports of a person in distress.

Fraserburgh lifeboat launched today following a call from a concerned member of the public at 11.10am.

Police Scotland were also called in by the RNLI, and offered support in the search.

A spokeswoman for the Coastguard said: “We had two boats in the water, as well as the helicopter from Aberdeen.

“There had been a report of a person in the water.

“The teams were stood down at 1.15pm.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The coastguard were unable to get back in touch with the original caller and they were satisfied that they had searched everywhere that they could.”

Police officers on scene were stood down at 12.45pm.