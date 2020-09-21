Emergency services called to Moray landmark to assist with medical matter

Emergency services have been called to near an Elgin landmark to assist with a medical matter.

Police and the Scottish Ambulance Service attended the incident near to Elgin Cathedral tonight.

They were called out at about 6.30pm, with the air ambulance spotted in the skies above Elgin at about 7.30pm.

The helicopter landed between the Landshut bridge and Elgin Cathedral to help assist with the incident before heading off again.

They will bring the casualty to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where they will be treated.