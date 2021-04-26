Emergency services called to King Street following concern for person

Traffic was disrupted on an Aberdeen road after officers received a report of concern for a woman.
A police spokeswoman said: “Around 6.20pm on Monday, 26 April, 2021, police received report of concern for a person on King Street in Aberdeen.
“Emergency services attended and the woman was traced safe and well.”
