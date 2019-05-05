Emergency services called to help woman after fall on north-east hill

A woman has been airlifted from a north-east hill after she injured herself in a fall.

The incident happened around 10.53am on Crannoch Hill, near Cullen during a charity walk organised by the Buckie Rotary Club.

Coastguard rescue helicopter Rescue 151 was sent to help the woman as an ambulance was not able to access her.

Teams from Buckie and Portsoy were also dispatched to the scene, alongside an ambulance.

The annual Six Harbour event involves a 15-mile walk taking in the ports of Portsoy, Sandend, Cullen, Portknockie, Findochty and Buckie

A Coastguard spokeswoman said: “There was a female, who had fallen and injured herself.

“We sent the rescue helicopter down to access her as the ambulance couldn’t get up.

“It has lifted her back to the ground so she can be transferred to an ambulance.”

The extent of the woman’s injuries is not known.

She was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

A spokesperson from the Buckie Rotary Club said: “Unfortunately one of our walkers fell while taking part in the walk.

“As this was in an area difficult to access, helicopter assistance was required.

“We are grateful to the all of the emergency services for their assistance.”