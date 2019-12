Officers were called to attend a four-vehicle collision near an Aberdeen exhibition centre.

The incident happened near to the P&J Live, on East Burn Road, at around 5.20pm.

It is not known the extent of any injuries sustained.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called to a four-vehicle RTC near the P&J Live arena, at 5.20pm.

“The extent of any injuries isn’t known.”

The road was briefly blocked following the crash, however is now clear.