Emergency services called to fire in microwave at Aberdeen flat

Crews were called to a building in Aberdeen after a microwave caught fire.

The incident occurred at 2.42pm in a kitchen of a second-floor flat at Clifton Court on Great Northern Road.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said that appliances were sent from North Anderson Drive and Central to attend the scene.

She added: “There was reports of a fire in a microwave, in a kitchen on the second floor.

“It was out on arrival.

“Crews used natural ventilation on scene and the stop message came back at 3pm.”