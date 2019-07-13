Emergency services called to fire in microwave at Aberdeen flat

Crews were called to a building in Aberdeen after a microwave caught fire.
The incident occurred at 2.42pm in a kitchen of a second-floor flat at Clifton Court on Great Northern Road.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said that appliances were sent from North Anderson Drive and Central to attend the scene.
She added: “There was reports of a fire in a microwave, in a kitchen on the second floor.
“It was out on arrival.
“Crews used natural ventilation on scene and the stop message came back at 3pm.”