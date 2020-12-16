Emergency services called to fire in Insch

Firefighters are currently at the scene of a dwelling fire in a north-east village.

Emergency services received the call at 9.35pm to reports of a property on fire in Culsalmond, Insch.

Two appliances and an aerial pump from Huntly, Insch and central station in Aberdeen remain station at the scene.

Crews are currently using one hose reel jet, one main jet and small tools to extinguish the blaze.