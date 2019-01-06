Sunday, January 6th 2019 Show Links
Emergency services called to fire at an Aberdeen harbour

by Emma Morrice
06/01/2019, 10:42 am Updated: 06/01/2019, 11:20 am
The damage caused at Cove Harbour
Emergency services were called to a fire at an Aberdeen harbour in the early hours of the morning.

A building was alight at Cove Harbour, with emergency services attending the blaze around 2.50am.

The incident is being treated as suspicious, with boats and fishing gear burned.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We got the call at 2.51 to a shed on fire at Cove Harbour.

“We mobilised two appliances to the scene, and the stop message came in at 3.10am.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman added: “It was a building on fire at the harbour.

“It is being treated as suspicious.”

