Emergency services called to fire at Aberdeen flat

Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze at an Aberdeen flat.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called to a property on Rose Street at 7.05pm this evening.
There were three fire engines dispatched to the scene, two from Central and one from North Anderson Drive, however only two remain.
A section of the street is currently cordoned off.
A spokesman for the service said: “There is a fire in a flat on Rose Street, we have one hose reel jet and four breathing apparatus in use.”
Police Scotland officers have also been called to the scene.
