Fire crews have been called to a blaze at a property in Aberdeen.

Three appliances were sent to a fire on Westburn Road at around 7.20pm today.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were called to reports of a fire at 7.20pm today.

“Three appliances were sent to the incident and we are still in attendance.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called to a fire on Westburn Road.

“The fire is out and crews are damping down.

“There are no reports of injuries.”