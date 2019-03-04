Emergency services called to crash on north-east road

Police have been called to the scene of a collision on a north-east road.

The incident, which happened just outside Oldmeldrum on the A920, was reported to Police Scotland at 7.11am.

Emergency services are currently at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “It’s just outside Oldmeldrum, at the A920/A947 Albert Road.

“It’s believed to involve a sole motorcyclist.

“We have an ambulance currently on route.”

It is not known the extent of any injuries sustained.

The road remains open but police are asking motorists to approach with caution and if possible use an alternative route.

