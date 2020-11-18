Emergency services called to crash on north-east road

Emergency services have been called to a two-vehicle crash at the A90.

The incident happened at around 5.55pm on the A952, near the Toll of Birness junction.

There are no reports of injuries.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police were called to a report of a road crash involving two vehicles on the A952 at Toll of Birness.

“Emergency services are in attendance and there are no reports of any injuries.”