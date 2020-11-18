Emergency services called to crash on north-east road

Emergency services have been called to a two-vehicle crash at the A90.
The incident happened at around 5.55pm on the A952, near the Toll of Birness junction.
There are no reports of injuries.
A police spokeswoman said: “Police were called to a report of a road crash involving two vehicles on the A952 at Toll of Birness.
“Emergency services are in attendance and there are no reports of any injuries.”
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe