Section of A90 blocked after lorry hit bridge

A major north-east road is shut following a collision.

The A90 is blocked heading southbound at Brechin, after a lorry with a crane hit a bridge.

There was also a separate crash on the A935, also at Brechin.

A Police Scotland spokesman confirmed that they had been called to the scene.

He said: “We were called at around 5.20pm to a report of a crash at Brechin.

“A lorry with a crane struck an overbridge.

“One woman was assessed at the scene by the ambulance service.

“The road is currently closed as the bridge is being assessed.”

The #A90 is currently closed southbound at Waterston Rd south of #Brechin due to a road crash. Please #beaware and avoid the area at present pic.twitter.com/WGNogEVIGG — Tayside Police (@TaysidePolice) December 17, 2019

A statement by Traffic Scotland said that bridge inspection work was required following the incident.

The statement said: “We have been told that bridge inspection work is needed following the RTC, it is likely to remain closed for some time.”