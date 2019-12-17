Section of A90 blocked after lorry hit bridge

A major north-east road is shut following a collision.
The A90 is blocked heading southbound at Brechin, after a lorry with a crane hit a bridge.
There was also a separate crash on the A935, also at Brechin.
A Police Scotland spokesman confirmed that they had been called to the scene.
He said: “We were called at around 5.20pm to a report of a crash at Brechin.
“A lorry with a crane struck an overbridge.
“One woman was assessed at the scene by the ambulance service.
“The road is currently closed as the bridge is being assessed.”
The #A90 is currently closed southbound at Waterston Rd south of #Brechin due to a road crash. Please #beaware and avoid the area at present pic.twitter.com/WGNogEVIGG
— Tayside Police (@TaysidePolice) December 17, 2019
A statement by Traffic Scotland said that bridge inspection work was required following the incident.
The statement said: “We have been told that bridge inspection work is needed following the RTC, it is likely to remain closed for some time.”
❗UPDATE⌚18.55#A90 Brechin#A90 remains ⛔CLOSED⛔ S/B after Brechin due to an RTC striking a bridge.
Reports of another RTC at Brechin at the #A935
Heavy congestion in the area
Drivers are advised to use an alt route#DriveSafe @NETrunkRoads @BBCTravelScot pic.twitter.com/z3WL7v3qtx
— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 17, 2019